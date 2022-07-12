Paris Clinic announces new provider

Nic Thomas, family nurse practitioner, is now accepting patients at his new family medicine practice in the Paris Clinic. He is board certified and provides care for patients of all ages.
Thomas joined Horizon Health in 2018 as a registered nurse and paramedic shift lead. He was an integral part in establishing Horizon Health’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring services. He continues to support those services, conducting home visits as needed as a family nurse practitioner. He also is a primary care provider at Horizon Health’s North American Lighting Health Clinic.
He has a master’s degree in nursing from Northern Kentucky University, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lakeview College of nursing in Charleston, Illinois. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Eastern Illinois University.
His medical interests are prehospital care, treating patients across the life span, and bringing medicine to patients in the comfort of their homes. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, golfing, and exercising.
Thomas' office hours are Monday morning and Wednesday afternoon. His office is located in the Paris Clinic on Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris. For appointments, call 217-465-8411.
