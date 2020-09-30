ONB names Roland Shelton to new executive leadership role

In an effort to drive positive social change while at the same time delivering strong, relationship-based services and support to the business sector, Old National has created a new executive leadership position: EVP, Strategic Business Partnerships. Assuming this new role is Roland Shelton, formerly Executive Business Development Officer in Old National’s Terre Haute and Indianapolis markets.
Shelton will work out of Evansville and report to Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan.
With more than 30 years of management, sales and leadership experience, Shelton was instrumental in launching Old National’s recent partnerships with Butler University and the Mid-States Minority Development Council to promote and support underrepresented businesses. He also previously managed fund development campaign strategies totaling over $200 million and helped launch two General Motors car brands (the Chevrolet Corvette C6 and Cadillac XLR convertible).
“I can’t think of a better, more qualified executive leader to help Old National drive business development opportunities for minority-owned businesses and other underrepresented groups,” said Jim Ryan. “I’m confident that Roland’s passion, energy and expertise will enable us to make a significant positive impact in the communities we serve.”
Shelton is extremely community focused. He serves on the Ivy Tech Foundation Board of Directors (and chairs the Development Committee), is Board Secretary for the Mid-States Minority Development Council and also serves on the Kentucky Wesleyan University Board of Trustees, the Terre Hate Board of Public Works, the State of Indiana Workforce Development Board and more.
In addition to his business development goals, Shelton will work in partnership with Old National’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team to develop and drive diversity recruiting strategies and enhance career development efforts for individuals of color. He will also seek to broaden community and economic development partnerships throughout the Old National footprint.
