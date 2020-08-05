Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) has hired four new people in various departments of the college, filling three positions and creating one new position.
Jenifer Wright ‘17, previously with the Terre Haute Rex prospect league baseball team, is the director of annual giving and Naomi Campbell, formerly at Indiana State University, is an admissions counselor. Jaret Morlan ‘20 is a staff accountant and Marissa Schmitter from the Tribune-Star is the content marketing specialist, a new title.
Wright will ensure The Woods meets its financial goals through fundraising and event coordination. She brings nine years of fundraising experience to the College.With the Rex, she was responsible for community relations, fiscal management and more. She is a 2017 graduate of SMWC with a business finance degree. She began her new role on June 15.
Campbell comes from ISU, where she was an administrative assistant for the Bayh College of Education. She graduated with a BFA in graphic design and art history from ISU in 2013, and she plans to graduate with her master’s in student affairs and higher education from ISU in July. She previously owned her own graphic design business.
She began as an admissions counselor in May at SMWC, where she will be working with applicants and inquiries for the Woods Online and Master of Leadership Development programs. This includes getting students registered and connected with financial aid. Campbell, who has 15 years of dance training, will also serve as SMWC’s dance team coach.
Morlan graduated from SMWC in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in leadership. He is working in the business office where he was a student worker for over two years. He began on June 1.
Schmitter, an ISU graduate with a communication degree, joined the SMWC team in June after three years at the Tribune-Star. As content marketing specialist, she will engage alumni, current and perspective students through social media, written and visual stories.
This position was created as the college’s marketing department has evolved with the growth of SMWC. This includes additions of academic and athletic programs and achieving record enrollment numbers.
I I I
Vittoria Meyer, former public relations specialist, was recently promoted to business development specialist at public affairs firm RJL Solutions. Within this new role, Meyer is responsible for building relationships with prospective and current clients, communicating the benefits of the company’s services and providing excellent client service to partners of RJL Solutions.
“I look forward to serving and elevating our clients in this newfound role,” Meyer said. “It energizes me to work one-on-one with clients, strategize solutions and identify unique opportunities that fit each clients’ unique needs and organizational models.”
Working as a business development specialist, Meyer will work closely with RJL Solutions’ clients by strengthening relationships and helping them succeed. Her writing and public relations expertise will be instrumental in RJL’s continued growth as she will be responsible for expanding its clientele and serving as a liaison for the company and its clients.
“This position is essential for elevating RJL Solutions and each of our clients as it creates an added level of understanding, communication and solution-finding,” said Hannah Pruitt, RJL Solutions’ COO. “Vittoria is a strategic and creative thinker. This, mixed with her relatable and personable personality provides attributes that are vital for this role.”
After graduating from ISU in 2018, Meyer was immediately hired at RJL Solutions as operations manager. She quickly established herself as a young professional and as an individual on the RJL team. Meyer worked closely with CEO Rachel Leslie and was a critical asset in establishing the operational successes of RJL Solutions. In 2019, she was promoted to public relations specialist, housed under the Strategic Communications department. In this role, she was able to establish her writing and media relations skills. These, amongst others, provide a unique skillset for her new role.
“I believe I have an interesting perspective having worked under RJL’s CEO and having worked for the Strategic Communications department. My tenure at the company has elevated me in areas I can succeed in, but most importantly in areas where I can ensure and contribute to our clients’ successes,” Meyer said. “RJL Solutions, CEO Rachel Leslie and the entire team has established a road lined in leadership and possibility. I know this will remain true for this new opportunity.”
Aside from her work at RJL, Meyer recently became a graduate of Purdue Extension Leadership Vigo County. During this six-month process, she received a certificate of completion for the program’s training in leadership development. This experience elevated her leadership skills and gave her the opportunity to engage with members of her community.
