On the Move

A familiar face at Horizon Health’s EZ Care–Marshall clinic is now seeing patients in the Paris Clinic on a full-time basis.
Charlene Moore, family nurse practitioner, treats patients of all ages in her new role as a family medicine provider in Paris.
“Having a family practice in a small community is what I wanted to do,” Charlene said. “I want to know my patients and develop a relationship with them. I’m interested in following them through their transition from wellness and preventative care to any acute or chronic health issues they may experience.”
Charlene earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Indiana State University. She joined Horizon Health in September 2018 as a provider in the EZ Care–Marshall walk-in clinic. Prior to Horizon Health she worked as a registered nurse in an intensive care unit and as a nurse practitioner in an emergency department in Terre Haute.
Charlene believes healthcare is most effective when patients are involved in their care, adopting a proactive approach toward staying healthy.
“My philosophy is let’s try the least invasive approach first before exploring other options,” she said. “Patients should know that I’m a nurse first and will spend that extra time with them, which I believe is very important.”
Charlene lives in Marshall with her daughter, Mia, age five. In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, running and spending time with family.
