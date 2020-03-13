Scott Rogers

Fuson Automotive welcomes Scott Rogers to the sales team. Scott has been involved in the Wabash Valley automotive industry for nearly 7 years. He has been married for over 30 years and is a proud father and grandfather. Scott says “every customer is like family to me, and that is why Fuson Automotive is a perfect fit for me.” Fuston Automotive is on US Hwy 41 South in Terre Haute.

