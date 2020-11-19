On The Move

Leslie Werner has been named Banking Center Manager for First Financial Bank’s Crown Hill Banking Center in Clinton. She assures the branch operates efficiently and effectively, while making customer service a top priority. She also opens new accounts, CDs, IRAs, installment loans and home equity loans.
Werner graduated from South Vermillion High School and earned an associate degree from Indiana Business College. She has more than 20 years of banking experience as a teller, branch operations coordinator and assistant branch manager.
Dr. Wagih Satar, long-time ophthalmologist in the Wabash Valley, has joined Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, as a visiting specialist physician. He sees patients in the Acklin-Shackelford Clinic.
Satar specializes in cataract surgery. He has performed thousands of successful cataract and laser procedures, including PRK surgery. He treats a variety of eye conditions and diseases. He is the medical director of Indiana Eye Center, which has locations in Illinois and Indiana, with two main locations in Terre Haute and Princeton, Indiana. He has been in practice for more than 30 years.
A native of Cairo, Egypt, Satar attended Cairo University School of Medicine and completed residency in ophthalmology at St. Louis City Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.
