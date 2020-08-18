Attorney Matt Buck has joined the Wilkinson Goeller Modesitt Wilkinson & Drummy, LLP law firm. He was admitted to the Indiana bar in May 2020 after graduation from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He earned the baccalaureate degree in political science at Central Michigan University in 2017.
During law school, Buck worked as an intern at Indiana Legal Services and was a Law Fellow in the Office of General Counsel for U.S. Sen. Todd Young during the summer of 2018.
Buck also participated in numerous moot court and trial advocacy competitions and was an editor for the American Bar Association’s Student Lawyer publication while a law student.
He is a volunteer for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Terre Haute Humane Society and the American Red cross.
A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Buck moved to Terre Haute where he resides with his wife, Julia, and their infant daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.