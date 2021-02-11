Four staff members recently joined Lucas Eitel Accounting firm at 625 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Illinois. Jeff Lewis will join Eitel and Larry Woodard in tax preparation. Nancy Snedeker, Nora Swalls and Jessie Crews will provide accounting services.
Woodard retired last fall with 53 years experience in tax preparation and will continue to assist part time. Lewis retired at the end of December from Farm Business Farm Management and the University of Illinois with over 30 years of experience in preparation of tax returns for farmers and other individuals.
Snedeker previously worked for Larry Woodard Accounting for 10 years, and as a part-time secretary-treasurer at Marshall Baptist Church. In addition, she has been the Marshall Township supervisor for the last four years. Swalls most recently worked in the marketing department of paper giant Kimberly-Clark, and currently teaches communications at Ivy Tech Community College. Crews will assist the firm part-time during tax season. She retired in 2019 after 35 years as Youth Development educator with University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service.
