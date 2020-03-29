On the Move

Indiana State Police trooper Michael Organ of Parke County was recently promoted to the position of sergeant.
Sgt. Organ will serve as a crime scene investigator at the Putnamville State Police Post. His new responsibilities include assisting criminal investigations by providing forensic crime scene support and maintaining security of physical evidence. He earned the promotion through a competitive selection process.
Organ is a nine-year veteran of the ISP. He is a 2004 graduate of Riverton Parke High School in Montezuma, and a 2007 graduate of Indiana State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management.
Organ began his career with the ISP in September 2010 after being selected to attend the 70th ISP Recruit Academy. After 23 weeks of training, he was appointed on March 4, 2011, and was assigned to the Putnamville Post where he was assigned patrol duties.
During his career, Organ has served as Tactical Intervention platoon officer, Marijuana Eradication officer, Field Training officer, Putnamville District Criminal Interdiction Unit and K-9 operator.
In addition, he received the department’s Combat Action Award in 2012 for his efforts in responding to a domestic battery call where the subject exchanged gunfire with responding officers before being apprehended.
