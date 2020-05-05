Old National Bank in Terre Haute announced today that it is joining #GivingTuesdayNow in a global day of giving and unity and responding to meet the needs of communities by committing $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief.
According to the release, this includes:
-- $600,000 in funding focused on meeting the immediate needs in local communities, with an emphasis on low-to-moderate income communities.
-- $600,000 in Old National Bank Foundation grant funding that will focus on longer-term restorative and transformational needs within local communities.
Locally in the Terre Haute area, ONB is donating a total of $15,000 to the following organizations.
Organization, City, Amount
Meals on Wheels, Terre Haute, $5,000
Catholic Charities, Terre Haute, $ 1,250
14th and Chestnut Group, Terre Haute, $2,500
United Way of Putnam County, Greencastle, $2,500
Parke County Resource Center, Rosedale, $2,500
Hillcrest Community Food Pantry, Clinton, $1,250
“Old National has a long history of community commitment, and we are pleased to support our communities in this urgent time of need,” Jim Winning, Market President, said. “These organizations are providing such valuable services in our communities, and we are pleased to partner with them and assist those who need it most.”
Visit www.oldnational.com and #ONBKIND for more information.
