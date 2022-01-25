Dr. Arun Bajaj and family nurse practitioner Casey Anderson – both providers at the Horizon Health Clinic in Oakland, Illinois – will expand their practices to include the clinic in Paris, Illinois. The providers will collaborate for complete coverage at both locations.
The following changes took effect Dec. 13:
Bajaj will see patients in Oakland on Mondays and Wednesdays, and in Paris on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Anderson will see patients in Oakland on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday mornings. She will see patients in Paris on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Oakland Clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Thursday; Friday hours have changed to 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Bajaj and Casey will see patients in Paris on their respective days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Oakland Clinic at 217-346-2353 or the Paris Clinic at 217-465-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.