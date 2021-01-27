Nurse practitioner joins Regional Health

Corinne Owen has joined Regional Health OB/GYN as a nurse practitioner.
Corinne received her BSN from Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville, Illinois, and her MSN-FNP from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
She has been a registered nurse since 2006, providing care for patients in several area facilities. At Terre Haute Regional Hospital, she previously served as both an RN in Labor &
Delivery and as the Director of Women & Children’s Services.
Corinne is excited to welcome new patients and plans to focus on the evaluation, care and medication management of women during their reproductive, pre– and post-menopausal years.
