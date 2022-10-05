NAL’s senior vice president, Kishore Ahuja, was appointed as the new president and chief operating officer at the beginning of August. Ahuja succeeds Kirk Gadberry who served as president and COO for the past six years.
Ahuja brings experience in the automotive industry working for Toyota, Chrysler and other automotive suppliers before joining NAL in 1994. With NAL, he has worked in a variety of roles including engineering, program management and manufacturing before being promoted to senior vice president in 2018. As senior vice president, Ahuja was responsible for manufacturing operations, supply chain/purchasing and new product launch.
