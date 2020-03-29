Terre Haute native Kaleigh All recently joined RJL Solutions as operations manager. She will work alongside the Advocacy, Strategic Communications, Business Development and Grants Development departments.
All is a graduate of Indiana State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in human and environmental systems with minors in conservation, environmental sciences and studio art. She later earned her master’s degree in leadership development from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Prior to her role at RJL Solutions, All worked at ISU’s Career Center as Employer Relations coordinator. Before that, she was the Program Support specialist for the Department of Nursing at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
