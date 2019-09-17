Newsmaker: Pardeep Kumar

Pardeep Kumar, MD, an internal medicine physician practicing in Terre Haute, has been elected treasurer of the Indiana State Medical Association.
Dr. Kumar, a Terre Haute resident, was elected during ISMA’s annual convention, held Sept. 13-15 in Noblesville. He has been an ISMA member since 2005 and practices with Terre Haute Internal Medicine Associates, which he co-founded.
Previously, Dr. Kumar was ISMA an assistant treasurer, trustee and alternate trustee and served on the ISMA Executive Committee and the Commission on Legislation. The Indiana State Medical Association exists to maximize the leadership and impact of physicians. With more than 8,500 members, it is the largest physician organization in Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.