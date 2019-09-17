Newsmaker: Kim Marlow

Union Hospital Respiratory Therapist Kim Marlow was recognized for outstanding patient care with the Sunshine Award. Earlier this year, Kim helped a terminal patient fulfill his final wish. Before being transferred to hospice, the patient, who was on a ventilator, asked to go outside once more since he loved the outdoors and had spent most of his life there.
Kim prepared the transport ventilator and other necessities then took the patient and his family outside. They stayed outside until it started raining. The patient passed away later that evening, having his final wish met.
The Sunshine Award is presented to a clinical support staff member who goes above and beyond for their patient. Nominations are submitted to the Professional Development Shared Governance committee. Kim is the second Sunshine Award winner at Union Hospital.
