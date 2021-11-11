Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Nov. 3 announced a Terre Haute attorney’s reappointment to the State Employees Appeals Commission.
Curtis Wilkinson, partner with Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy LLP will serve until Oct. 31, 2025.
WEST TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Josephine E. Harden, 83 of West Terre Haute, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Meadows Manor North. She was born in Terre Haute on May 2, 1938 to Andrew Sellers and Josephine Smith Sellers. Josephine is survived by four children: Wesley Harden (Paula), LeAn…
BRAZIL - Brenda Sue Evans, 71, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Exceptional Living in Brazil, Indiana. Brenda was born to the late Martin C. Crosley and Betty A. (Ream) Crosley on August 19, 1950 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Brenda graduated from Garfield High School in 1968. Brenda serv…
