Newsmaker: Dr. Mary Abernathy joins Union Health

A nationally renowned maternal-fetal medicine specialist has joined Union Health to help Wabash Valley women with complicated pregnancies have the best possible outcome.
Dr. Mary Abernathy has been practicing maternal-fetal medicine since 1996.
A maternal-fetal medicine specialist is a doctor who helps take care of women having complicated or high-risk pregnancies. Abernathy received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her obstetrics/gynecology residency followed by her maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at Indiana University School of Medicine.
According to Abernathy, the Wabash Valley has been under-served by high-risk maternal services.
“One of the things that I have found in all my work is that you can’t just help a woman while she’s pregnant,” she said. “You have to start to identify, before she even becomes pregnant, what those issues, those insecurities are. For example, lack of transportation, housing, food; that you can start to address, from a community standpoint, to try to give her the best possible outcome in a complicated pregnancy.”
Abernathy said she hopes to breakdown some of those barriers and focus on decreasing infant and maternal mortality rates, along with improving women’s services throughout the Wabash Valley.
Abernathy office is located in the Medical Office Building, Building No. 8, on the Union Hospital campus.
