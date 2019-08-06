A second Menards store is slated to open Aug. 26 at 1888 E. Jessica Drive south of Terre Haute.
To help with traffic flow, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced that a traffic signal at U.S. 41 and Woodsmall Drive will be operational as of Thursday, Aug. 8.
Crews will activate the signal around 10 a.m. INDOT urges motorists to be attentive to the new traffic signal at this intersection.
The traffic signal follows an agreement signed in June, 2018, for the new signal as part of a new 200,000-square-foot Menards home improvement store.
A memorandum was signed by Vigo County, INDOT and Menard Inc. for the design, construction and inspection of the new traffic signal. Menard Inc. was responsible for all design, construction and inspection costs on the signal.
The agreement between INDOT and Vigo County stated the signal is needed for public safety and convenience.
The area is already a heavy traveled thoroughfare with commercial outlets, residential subdivisions, apartment complexes and educational facilities nearby.
Vigo County will employ a traffic engineering consultant to conduct an engineering study of the intersection after it has been in operation for at least six months, but not more than a year to determine the safety impact.
A traffic signal is already in place at Jessica Drive next to Dixie Bee Elementary. While the new signal will be just a short distance north of that intersection, Bill Riley, communications director for the Vigo County School Corp., said it is needed for safety.
"We will definitely see what the bus routes will be like once that light goes in, but hopefully it will help our buses to stay on time and safe throughout those neighborhoods" near the elementary school, Riley said.
"I think any time we are slowing down traffic and stopping traffic ... through U.S. 41, it is a good thing for our school bus safety," Riley said. "I think it will definitely allow our buses to turn left with greater ease and can only be a good thing for us."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter @TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.