We are excited to announce the release of a new, standardized benefit verification letter.
People receiving Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits can obtain their letter by using their personal my Social Security account. You can use the letter as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage, and other verification purposes.
Create your personal my Social Security account to access your new benefit verification letter online in a safe, quick and convenient way without needing to contact us. People not receiving benefits can use their account to get proof that they do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending, in the same standardized letter. Individual representative payees can also use the new my Social Security Representative Payee Portal to access the new benefit verification letter online for themselves or their beneficiaries.
You can access your benefit verification letters at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. If you don’t want to use your personal my Social Security account, you can call our national 800 number to speak with a representative or to use the Interactive Voice Response system. You can also contact your local office.
