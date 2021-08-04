New principal at Parke Heritage Middle School

Amanda Williams has been named principal of Parke Heritage Middle School for the 2021-22 school year. She replaces Scott Schulz who will return to the classroom.
Williams has been working at Southmont Junior High since 2017 where she has been the Dean of Students as well as an eighth grade math teacher. Prior to that, she served as a seventh grade math teacher at Danville Middle School for five years.
Williams earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education at IUPUI. In 2013, she took the praxis test to gain her certification as a middle school math teacher. She earned her master's degree in educational leadership from the American College for Education in February 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.