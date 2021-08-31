New physician opens full-time practice in Paris

Dr. Laney Robinson, family medicine physician, is now seeing patients full time at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois.
She began seeing patients at the Paris Clinic in January 2021 as part of her medical residency training, working in collaboration with Dr. Lauren Fore. After completing residency requirements, the lifelong Paris resident started full-time at Horizon Health on July 26.
Robinson earned her medical degree at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine-Springfield. She also has a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences with a minor in chemistry from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. In addition, she was named chief resident in the family medicine program at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
