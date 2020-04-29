New director chosen for Indiana Principal Leadership Institute

Dr. Kelly A. Andrews, formerly president of the Indiana Association of School Principals and a 20-year veteran of school administration, has been selected as the new director of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.
IPLI is by state statute operated at Indiana State University and the Bayh College of Education. It was established in 2013 in a bipartisan effort to strengthen education in the state by focusing on school principals and increasing their leadership capacities.
“Effective school principals are needed to lead efforts towards quality educational opportunities for all students,” Andrews said. “IPLI provides opportunities for contemporary leaders to grow their craft while practicing in the field and connecting with other principals across the state.
“Building these new relationships and delving into the most recent research in the field, IPLI has become a leading professional development choice for all principals. I am honored to become a part of the IPLI and ISU team leading these efforts in this new decade.”
Andrews began her career as an elementary teacher in Centerville, Indiana. She has served as a guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal in various Indiana districts, most recently as principal at Charles Elementary in Richmond, Indiana.
She is currently the executive director of Doctors Charter School of Miami Shores, Florida, a public charter school in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the third largest public school district in the nation. Andrews also is a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Consortium of Public Charter Schools.
Andrews completed her doctorate at Ball State University. Her research interests focus on the evaluation of teachers and principals. She presented her published research on the evaluation of principals in Indiana at the American Educational Research Association in Washington, D.C., in 2016. Andrews has also served as an adjunct professor in Educational Leadership at Ball State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.