New associate director of University Communication joins ISU

Dianne Frances de Guzman Powell, an accomplished writer, editor, and promoter of higher education, joins Indiana State University today as associate director of University Communication.
Powell previously worked in a similar position at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star. She has a master's degree from Ohio University and a bachelor's degree from Indiana University-South Bend. She has presented at regional and national social media conferences.
Powell's work will include development and production of print and digital content promoting ISU; media relations; ISU Today; STATE magazine and the President’s Annual Report; writing and editing as needed to support university leadership; social media; media research; and Clery Act campus notices.
"I believe in higher education’s power to open doors of opportunity because I have walked through several of those doors myself," Powell said. "I’m delighted to be able to give back, connect more people with Indiana State University, and tell the stories of Sycamores and the impactful education that happens here."
"Dianne is a talented, versatile writer and an excellent editor," said Director of University Communication Mark Alesia. "Her experience promoting higher education, and storytelling as a journalist, makes her a terrific addition to ISU."
Powell is active in the Terre Haute community as a board member and meeting committee chair of Art Spaces Inc. In 2019, she was named Terre Haute's Green Queen for her support of reTHINK Inc.
