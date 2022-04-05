Kevin of Kokomo is not known in economic development circles, but he is a titan among the state’s fashion designers. During the Covid pandemic, when we all had to remain at a distance from others, Kevin clothed models in sandpaper impregnated with camphor. It was most effective.
Well, Kevin sends me an email a few days ago and says our General Assembly and Governor blessed Hoosiers with a boost in an emerging niche industry. You know how we’ve tried to get ahead of the curve on medical technology, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, and tomato paste.
Kevin says the new law — actually not new, but new to Indiana — lets folks carry handguns where and when and how they so choose, without a license. It’s just the economic boost we’ve got to take advantage of before we are aced out by other fashion-conscious states.
Most of the attention during the debate over this law — such debate as there was because the legislators didn’t have much say about the inherent wisdom of the act — well, that debate imagined overweight men with vests and skinny men with cowboy boots as the ones carrying guns. They forgot all about the other folks over age 18 who would take advantage of their new freedom.
If you remember, a few years back, there were TV stories about women who had clothes specially designed for the gun-carrying gal. And it wasn’t just purses, jeans and petite holsters.
Kevin says the market could be phenomenal with young adults as well as geriatric gun owners nationwide. To beat the competition, we must prepare to export Hoosier-designed and Hoosier-fabricated clothes to freedom loving people all over the globe.
There may be big money already going in this direction with assistance from the Indiana Economic Development Whatever and a bunch of insiders. But folks in Kentland, Grabill, Lexington and Haubstadt shouldn’t be denied this opportunity for a resurgence of “cottage industries.”
What consumers will demand falls into several major groups. Most people carrying guns will want their weapons visible, demonstrating their concern for the safety of others. Alternatively, another market segment seeks to disguise their explosive possessions until they can effect a rapid and startling unveiling before commencing fire.
Defensive attire will be immensely popular. Our northern counties can make lightweight steel armor, in riotous colors, in a multitude of traditional and contemporary styles. These protective garments should hit the market as quickly as possible before the effective date of the law, July 1, 2022. Kevin claims he’s already designed a very sleek head covering from Kevlar suitable for any occasion.
The time has come to establish Indiana as the premier state for free-range gun owners and their targeted victims to enjoy Hoosier-designed and Hoosier-made garments.
Let’s get with it.
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow him and John Guy on Who Gets What? wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com.
