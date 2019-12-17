As longtime readers will recall, each year at this season, I visit with Elvin Elfenhausen, one of Santa’s senior helpers and long-time spokesman for Local 1 of the North Pole Union of Wish-fulfillers.
“How’s ya bin ol’ fella?” he asked.
“What gives with the phony dialect?” I asked.
“Voice detection devices,” he whispered. “Folks are falling all over themselves installing them. I think The Big Guy himself may have been struck by the fad.”
“What do you have to hide?” I whispered in return.
“Requests for toys, bikes, and other fun things are down,” he confided. “People, even the young ones, seem hung up wanting soft stuff — pillows, stuffed animals, comforters. It’s putting a strain on our sewing staff and idling our wood and metal crafts folks.”
“What could have caused this disruption of your workshop?” I asked. “Probably the harsh reality of nations worldwide gone nuts with distrust and fear of the more aggressive elements out there.”
“Does The Big Guy know about this? I asked.
“No,” Elvin said. “He’s got other concerns.”
“What’s he worried about after all these years? I questioned.
“Well,” Elvin hesitated. “It’s the rooftops and the streets. Lots of folks in many parts of the world don’t have rooftops because of the storms this year. Even when he tries to land in the streets, they are torn up and dangerous for the reindeer. Many places don’t have good street signs and too many places don’t have street addresses.”
I was stymied. Elvin continued: “Everywhere, even in the ‘developed’ countries, from school age to old age, anxiety is spread about a future world of instability.”
“You’re telling me that Santa is distressed by climate change, artificial intelligence, and the municipal poverty of first-world cities?” I was astonished.
“It’s true,” he said. “Santa’s travels take him to all parts of the globe. He sees so much extravagant private luxury contrasting with public and private adversity; it’s getting to him.”
“But times are good and getting better,” I said.
“Oh, come on!” Elvin snapped at me. “Look about where you live. Get out of your cozy neighborhood and look around. Anxiety about those “good times” is on the rise wherever the good times roll. Elsewhere, extreme economic and political distress already exist.”
“So, Santa’s concerns are what the kids are feeling too, resulting in a desire for soft stuff?” I suggested.
“You got it,” he said. “Santa’s not jolly when he comes into homes where guns are about for “self-defense” or being stored to overthrow a repressive government. Cookies and milk can’t offset environmental damage and emotional tremors being felt everywhere.”
“Gosh,” was all I could say. “I didn’t realize in how many places and how many different ways the ‘climate’ is changing.”
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow his views and those of John Guy on “Who gets what?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com.
