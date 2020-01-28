Are you distressed by the burdens borne by your state representative and state senator? They slave away meeting, debating, and cajoling armies of intent lobbyists and go-go do-gooders. Yes, persuading all that they stand with all, support all truths, and cast unambiguous votes.
The most difficult task of our legislators is suffering the bills offered by other Hoosier legislators. In this year’s short session, each legislator is limited in the number of bills s/he can submit, and the totals are astounding. In the House the limit is five; with 100 members you can calculate the number of bills afflicting that nice person you elected.
Among the more egregious bills now before the Indiana General Assembly is one (House Bill 1414) to keep coal-fired generating plants from being shut down by the utilities that own them. It takes bravery to introduce such a backward bill. Imagine our cities if we had similar bills in the past forbidding substitution of natural gas for coal to heat your home.
Then there is Senate Bill 199 which would have state agencies pay the legal expenses of firms cited for violations “if the court finds that the civil action was filed without substantial justification.” This is an undisguised shot across the bow of regulatory agencies. It puts into the hands of business-biased judges a tool to discourage state agencies from bringing charges against violators unless the agencies have exceptional, rock-solid evidence.
Some bills address obvious actions, with only a failure to go far enough. SB 369 allows counties to institute a small income tax to support public transit. It does not encourage such systems to cross county lines in all counties or to tax across those lines.
Two other such bills are HB1265 and SB 214, which mandate schools in Lake County to test for lead in drinking water. Why just Lake County? Will the state pay for these tests?
We also have dueling bills. SB 325 would affirm the State Supreme Court’s ruling that Lake Michigan beaches are public property open to all. HB 1031 seeks to privatize the beaches, if property owners can produce deeds that extend property rights to low water mark on the beach.
Some good bills fade away: SB 63 would establish a state forestry commission to give direction and transparency to the operation and management of Indiana’s State Forests.
Finally, bad bills cling to life: SB 131 required public and charter schools to hang a poster in every classroom affirming “In God We Trust.” This continues a violation of the First Amendment’s separation of state and church. Although amended to permit such a poster, this bill still encourages inappropriate behavior by school administrators pandering to uninformed popular opinion.
Your comments to your legislators can help pass or defeat these bills. What’s stopping you from speaking up?
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow his views and those of John Guy on “Who gets what?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com.
