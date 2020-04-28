Sequestration gives me time for more things with limited use. Recently, I’ve been developing a comprehensive spreadsheet of Indiana regions.
Regions, composed of individual counties, suggest cooperation in taking advantage of their differences. Together, counties also can achieve common goals they could not attain on their own.
Back in the mid-1970s, Indiana was cut up into many different county configurations called regions. No one set of regions served all purposes. Many were in response to federal or state funding administrative requirements.
There were always disagreements about which counties should be associated with which other counties. Library and hospital regions could not possibly be alike. So too, transportation planning and economic development regions, despite their similar natures, were always different.
Sometimes the reason for regions was to reduce administrative costs for the state. Dealing with nine regions was easier for legislators and administrators than confronting 92 counties. Regions could be used to require cooperation among neighbors despite historic hostilities and competitive incentives.
Some regional alignments encompassed all 92 counties in the state. Others focused on only a few counties and bounced rural counties around because they had no clear ties to nearby urban centers.
Many times, County A did not want to be included with County B and lobbied to be associated with County C. Often it was difficult to decide if Greene County should be with Monroe or Vigo. Did Kosciusko belong with Elkhart or Allen? Is LaPorte County appropriately aligned with Lake and Porter to the west or St. Joseph to the east?
Slowly, organizing regions became a laissez faire circus whereby any two consenting and contiguous counties could become a region. Any county could belong to as many regions as there were reasons for regions to exist.
Of course, every region required a regional strategic plan, preceded by a regional analysis of Strengths and Weaknesses plus Opportunities and Threats (SWOT). These analyses and plans could be provided by in-house neophytes or out-house consultants. The time and money allocated to such efforts was measured in minutes and hours or months and years.
Often little substantive difference could be found between the five-page stapled report and that of fifty pages, except for the paper and binding used in the final material manifestation of the effort. Graphics (now called Visualizations) and PowerPoint presentations became de rigueur.
Regions were always composed of next-door counties. However, it might be best to organize counties according their similarities rather than their proximities.
Counties with strong manufacturing profiles might be better focused if not lumped together with counties where tourism or agriculture dominate. Today regions are founded on ground transportation and political maps. Perhaps our regional concepts need modernization.
Next week, if nothing more exciting comes along, I might have some additional thoughts about Hoosier regional thinking.
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow his views and those of John Guy on “Who gets what?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com.
