Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.