We all know that America’s leading economic sector is xxxxx.
What drives our economy, boosts Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and should be hailed as the “backbone” of our prosperity? Is xxxxx Farming? Manufacturing? Entertainment? Each would have a claim, but NO, despite the vigorous lobbying of each, the leading economic sector of U.S. in 2019 was Real Estate, rental and leasing services.
No! Can’t be! It’s a service. And only Health Care, among the services, could top Manufacturing or Farming. And what about Construction, there’s an awful lot of that too?
In 2019, according to the GDP figures released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), 13.4% of GDP was in Real Estate, rental and leasing services. Manufacturing (durable and non-durable goods combined) was 11.0% and Agriculture (which includes farming plus forestry, fishing and hunting) was dead last of 21 sectors at 0.8%.
No! No! Those are fake numbers from BEA, an agency that needs to be taken to the woodshed and taught how to do things right.
Well, you can make that case for Indiana. Manufacturing accounted for 26.9% of GDP in 2019 and Real Estate etc. came in at 10%. But Manufacturing from 2007 (a year before the Great Recession) to 2019 (a year before our Covid Recession, which may be the Greater Recession), grew by 27.4% while Real Estate etc. advanced by 58.1% (both not adjusted for inflation).
If you lost consciousness there, Real Estate etc. grew twice as fast as Manufacturing over the past dozen years.
To get a sense of what’s happening, let’s look at this. In 2007, Indiana’s Manufacturing equaled 29.6% of our GDP. Real Estate etc. was 8.9%. During the intervening years, Manufacturing contributed $11 billion (10%) to the state’s GDP growth while Real Estate etc.’s contribution was almost $14 billion (13%), to rank first in the state and ahead of Health Care the presumptive leading growth sector.
So what is Real Estate, rental and leasing services? The rental and leasing services are quite diverse, but only a small and slow growing part of the total. They include anything from renting a bulldozer to a licensing agreement with a university to use its logo.
Real estate involves brokerage services in buying and selling, renting or leasing real property (residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural or other land and buildings). Plus, the imputed rental value of owner-occupied residential property (your house and mine).
Yes, what would you be paying in rent, if you had to pay rent for the house you own? BEA has a complex formula for that sum for every county in the nation. Nationally, the total was $1.7 trillion or just shy of 8% of total GDP.
Now you see why Real Estate etc. is the number one sector in the nation. Our houses are a major part of the economy. The valuable services we derive from them are pushing up GDP.
Think about that as you fall asleep tonight.
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow his views and those of John Guy on “Who gets what?” wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com.
