Master trooper Tom Hanks of Sullivan County was recently promoted to the rank of master trooper detective.
Hanks will be assigned to the Special Investigations Division and will serve in the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit. His responsibilities will include conducting criminal investigations and managing investigations. He also will be responsible for appraising affected commanders and other personnel of criminal investigations and related activity.
A native of Sullivan, Hanks is a 1995 graduate of Sullivan High School. He attended Indiana State University and graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a minor in sociology.
Hanks was a member of the 2000, 60th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Lafayette Post upon graduation. In 2003, he was transferred to the Terre Haute Post and then the Putnamville Post. Throughout his career he has also worked as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, as a field training officer, a background investigator, a district detective, an active shooter instructor, and a hostage negotiator.
