Master Trooper Ryan Winters promoted to detective

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter recently announced the promotion of Master Trooper Ryan Winters to the rank of Trooper Detective. Winters’ responsibilities will include conducting criminal investigations, and managing, investigating, and processing crime scenes. He will also be interviewing victims, witnesses, and informants. Detective Winters will also be responsible for appraising affected commanders and other personnel of crime investigations and related activity.
A native of Sullivan, Winters is a 1997 graduate of Sullivan High School. He attended Indiana State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in criminology and two Associate’s degrees in both sociology and psychology.
Winters was a member of the 2003, 63rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Lafayette Post upon graduation. Throughout his career he has also worked in the Drug Enforcement Section and has had 2 narcotics canines assigned to him.
First Sergeant Jason Fajit, commander of Criminal Investigations at the Putnamville Post said, “We are very excited to have Detective Winters become part of our investigative team here at the Putnamville Post. He will be an asset. Winters’ primary county of assignment will be Putnam County, where he will become part of the community he serves.”
Winters resides in Putnam County.
