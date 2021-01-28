Mason new DIB coordinator at WVCF

Classification Specialist Andrea Mason has been designated a Diversity, Inclusion, and Bias Coordinator at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle. She is also an adjunct instructor for the new DIB Course that has been implemented to share the value of a diverse work environment.
To help cultivate the mission of enhancing equality and inclusion within the Indiana Department of Corrections, a DIB coordinator works with staff to embrace diversity throughout the department.
Mason will work to open the channels of communication with WVCF staff by visiting each shift to encourage them to share their thoughts on diversity. While doing so, she will gather information for the Office of Diversity and Development to help plan for future programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.