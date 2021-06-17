A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Miranda Clark Photography in Marshall, Illinois, are scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. CDT Saturday.
The event includes light refreshments, discounted gift cards and a drawing for a free family session.
Clark’s business specializes in children and family portraits, weddings and themed first birthday studio sessions.
She has been in business since 2019 and is excited to expand her business with a studio, to offer indoor sessions like smash cakes for birthdays and newborn photography.
Miranda Clark Photography, at 16861 N. 1800th St., also can be found on Facebook.com/MirandaClarkPhotography.
Hours are by appointment only.
