The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce has announces its nominations for the 2020 Chamber Business Awards.
Awards are given in four categories:
Business of the Year: nominees are Tatum’s Place Boutique
The Community Service award nominees are Shannon Snedeker & Kelly Lindley, Tom Lisella, Brad Parker.
Non-Profit of the Year nominee is Marshall VFW Post 5975, Marshall Main Street.
Award winners are chosen by the board of directors for the 2020 Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards & Celebration which will take place Feb. 6, at Harlan Hall, 603 Locust St., Marshall, Illinois. A social and networking begin at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.marshallilchamber.com under events, RSVP deadline is February 3.
For more information visit www.marshallilchamber.com or call the Chamber office at 217-826-2034.
