Tatum’s Place Boutique invites you to attend its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 524 Archer Ave, in Marshall, Illinois.
Tatum’s Place Boutique first opened in 2014 and has become the hometown staple for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.
“I strive to always offer honest and helpful service to match our quality products,” said owner Audrey Kilmer, “not only do we have a full clothing line, but we also carry Mudpie Home and Bridgewater Candles.”
Special hours for the grand opening will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available. Guests can enter to win a $100 gift card and get 15% off at check out with Facebook check-in.
Tatum’s Place is open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. You can shop online at anytime at www.shoptatums.com.
