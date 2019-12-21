The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Awards & Celebration on Feb. 6, 2020, beginning with networking time at 5:30 p.m. CST at Harlan Hall, 602 Locust St.
Guests will have the opportunity to network with other business owners, organizations and nonprofit groups and influential individuals around the area and highlight what their business has to offer. All business owners/organization/individual are encouraged to attend. This event is open to the public.
The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual awards which will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Celebration. During dinner various people and businesses throughout the area will be honored. Help is needed in nominating deserving individuals and businesses.
The following are the award categories.
n Small Business of the Year: This award recognizes a non-manufacturing organization of less than 25 employees which has been in business for at least five years.
n The Community Service award: Is given to a citizen of the Marshall area as recognition for their service which has contributed to the overall progress of their fellow man or to the community at large.
n Excellence in Business: An award will be presented to an outstanding business owner.
n Non-Profit of the Year: Nominee must be an active 501-C-3 organization located or operating in Marshall Area.
The deadline for nominations to be submitted is Jan. 28, 2020. You can find nomination forms on the Chamber website, www.marshallilchamber.com.
General Admission is $30 and Chamber member tickets are $25 per person; please RSVP by Feb. 4, 2020 by calling the Chamber office at (217) 826-2034 or online at www.marshallilchamber.com/events
