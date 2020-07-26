Mandy Lynch to be honored with McKnight's Women of Distinction Award

Mandy Lynch, HFA, president and CEO of Providence Health Care, St. Mary-of-the Woods, has been named a Rising Star in the McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News and McKnight’s Senior Living.
The program, in its second year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the senior living and skilled nursing professions or who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the fields. Rising Stars are women who are younger than 40 or have fewer than 15 years in the industry.
Lynch joined the team at Providence Health Care in 2013 on an internship with the administrator/CEO and chief financial officer. After graduating from Butler University in 2014 with a degree in science, technology and society, she became a financial office assistant while pursuing her master’s degree in healthcare administration at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Lynch completed the administrator-in-training program and moved into the chief operating officer position. In 2016, she assumed her current role as president and CEO at just 25 years old.
Lynch is also a 2019 recipient of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Tribune-Star “Top 12 Under 40” Award. Under her leadership, Providence Health Care was the first and only facility in the area to accept patients on ventilators. She also launched a Music and Memory program and implemented facility-wide dementia/Alzheimer’s training. Providence Health Care has been recognized for many accolades under Lynch’s leadership, such as Best Nursing Home by the Tribune-Star’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards for two straight years and U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Home for two years.
Nominations for this award were judged by an external panel of industry experts. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, all winners were set to be honored at a May 7 awards dinner in Chicago.
Now, due to many changes, the winners will be honored via a Zoom awards ceremony on Tuesday.
To see the full list of inductees, and for more information about the program and to register for the events, visit mcknightswomenofdistinction.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.