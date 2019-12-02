The Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series recently selected three area residents for its 30th class to train throughout the next year.
“We are grateful to have so many impressive Hoosier women interested in public service and the political process apply for the Lugar Series this year,” said Anne Hathaway, Lugar Series executive director. “The women selected for the 30th Lugar Series class are from all over the state of Indiana and are already influential leaders in their communities at various capacities. I’m excited to see them grow their skills over the next 12 months and know they will go on to do great things at the local, state, and federal levels upon graduating the Lugar Series.”
Women selected for the 30th Lugar Series class include Amy Lore of Terre Haute, Jennifer Flater of Clay City and Janet McClellan, Brazil.
Inspired by the late Indiana Sen. Richard G. Lugar, the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series was established in 1990 as a not-for-profit women’s leadership development program designed to increase the preparation, influence and number of Republican women in local, state and national elective and appointive offices.
For more information about The Lugar Series, contact Hathaway at LugarSeries@gmail.com or visit LugarSeries.com.
