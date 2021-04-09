Longview Bank & Trust invites the public to its grand opening and ribbon cutting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT April 16 at 1408 N Michigan Ave., Marshall, Illinois.
The ribbon cutting take place at 11 followed by an open house/lunch. The event is catered by Spud’s Grub and will begin shortly after the ribbon cutting. Giveaways items will be on site and there will prize drawings to enter. The grand prize for the drawing will be a large Yeti Cooler.
For more on Longview Bank & Trust Find see their Facebook page or visit online www.longviewbt.com.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Walk-up window and drive-through hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The phone is 217-826-1110.
