Link Mfg., Ltd., the leader in specialty-engineered suspensions, announced that it has appointed Mike Leakey to the position of vice president of sales and marketing.
Leakey brings more than 32 years of sales, engineering and marketing management experience to his new post. Prior to joining Link, Leakey held numerous positions with IMMI, including: managing director – truck and defense, director of sales – on-highway, vice president of marketing and vice president of sales. His educational credentials include a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University. Leakey also holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
