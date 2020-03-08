The signing of the Illinois Hemp Bill has provided opportunities for the cultivation, distribution, and processing of hemp for fiber, grain and CBD. This crop has the potential to empower small farmers and revitalize farming communities.
Illinois Extension is providing a workshop to teach potential hemp producers what they need to know to be successful. From Extension Commercial Ag Educator Phillip Alberti, participants will learn the basics of hemp plus everything they need to know about industrial hemp. Keith Bosch, owner at Illuminent CBD in Carmi, Illinois will teach participants about hemp processing, followed by a question and answer panel with current hemp producers.
This workshop will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with lunch to follow at the Clark County Extension Office in Marshall. The cost is $10 per person. Register by Tuesday at go.illinois.edu/industrialhemp or by calling 217-826-5422.
Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend, contact 217-826-5422. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
