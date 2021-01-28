Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Landis was recently selected as the 2020 District 5 Conservation Officer of the Year.
Landis is assigned to Sullivan County and has been a conservation officer for 14 years. In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he has served as a scuba diver, side scan sonar operator, and field training officer.
District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties. The district award puts Landis in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in Indiana and is selected from the 10 district award winners.
The award is named for Master Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity in 1961 in Jay County.
