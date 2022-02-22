Danville, Ill. — Brittany Lawson, an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN).
The Academic Nurse Educator Certification Exam was created for academic nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic nurse educator facilitates learning through curriculum, design, teaching, evaluation, advisement, and other activities by faculty in schools of nursing, according to NLN’s website.
Lawson said she is excited to have earned this certification and is looking forward to how it will benefit students. “This certification process has expanded my knowledge and helped me to develop new ideas on how to provide the best classroom education to my students,” said Lawson.
As an assistant professor at Lakeview, Lawson serves on the College’s professional development and admission committees. She has experience teaching an introduction to professional practice course as well as pharmacology, and older adult health. She also has served as a clinical instructor for foundations in nursing, and adult health I and II.
Lawson holds a master of science in nursing degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. As a registered professional nurse, she maintains her clinical skills by working with clients at Harsha Behavioral Health Center in Terre Haute, IN. Lawson also holds certification in online instruction from the University of Michigan at Flint.
