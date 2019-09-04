Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute presented Greg Gibson with its Handclasp Award on Aug. 8.
The award is given to outstanding leaders in Vigo County who demonstrate excellence in their chosen field, along with a degree of community service.
Gibson, a Terre Haute native and graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, has “devoted his time, his talent and his treasure to improving Terre Haute one project at a time,” states the Kiwanis Club’s announcement.
“Professionally, Greg serves on the Board of First Financial Corporation, is president of ReTec Corporation, and serves on the Rose-Hulman Board of Trustees. He has also served on the Indiana Judicial Nomination Commission and is currently service chairman of the Ports of Indiana Commission. He is on the board of directors for the Methodist Health Foundation, Inc. in Indianapolis. He is on the Board of the Better Business Bureau, and the Redevelopment Commission Board.”
Gibson also “has served for years on the Hospice Board,” noted the Kiwanis Club, “and is responsible for the Hospice Center at Union Hospital.
