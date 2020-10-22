Kempegowda joins Horizon Health

Dr. Harish Kempegowda has joined the orthopedics team at Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, adding spine surgery to the comprehensive list of services currently available.
Kempegowda, who goes by Dr. Harish, treats a variety of orthopedic conditions, from carpel tunnel to fractures and sports-related injuries. He offers minimally-invasive surgery and non-surgical solutions. He also performs total joint replacements for knees, hips and shoulders.
As an orthopedic surgeon who also specializes in spine surgery, Harish treats all types of back- and neck-related conditions.
Harish treats stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal), herniated/bulging discs, arthritis/inflammation of the spine, scoliosis (curvature of the spine), fractures, deformities, and more. His philosophy is to exhaust all non-surgical options before performing surgery, which can include injections and physical therapy.
Harish was born and raised in India. Prior to Horizon Health, he worked as an orthopedic and spine surgeon in Marion, Illinois. He attended Mysore Medical College & Research Institute in India. He completed fellowships in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, and sports medicine in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Maryland.
