Kem Boetjer promoted to recreation leader at Rockville Correctional facility

Correctional Sergeant Michelle ‘Kem’ Boetjer has been promoted to recreation leader at the Rockville Correctional Facility.
In her new role of Recreation Leader Kem will be working directly with other staff and offenders to ensure offender recreational services are being promoted and addressed. These include everything from providing informational resources on diet and exercise to facilitation of arts and crafts events.
Recreation resources are critical to the physical and mental wellbeing of those incarcerated. In such an environment the offender is able to learn to express themselves positively, as well as the fundamentals of sportsmanship and fair play. All of this is critical to preparing offenders for reentry to our communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.