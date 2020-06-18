Kayla Miller joins Paris clinic

Registered nurse Kayla Miller has been a familiar face at Horizon Health for the past 12 years. While her passion for nursing remains strong, her focus has shifted to treating patients as a nurse practitioner in the Paris Clinic.
“As a nurse I wanted to further my education and provide more for patients,” Kayla said. “I’m honored to be able to continue my personal and professional growth at Horizon Health. I have watched the organization grow in so many ways and am excited for the future.”
Kayla recently completed advanced education to become a family nurse practitioner. She supports the practice of Dr. Kumar Sodvadiya, family medicine physician. Together the two provide a full range of primary care services for patients of all ages.
“I’m excited to welcome Kayla to our healthcare team,” said Dr. Kumar. “I’m confident she will continue the commitment of providing the highest level of care to our patients and their families.”
Kayla began her career at Horizon Health as a certified nursing assistant in 2008. Over the years she worked in various hospital and clinic departments, including the medical/surgical unit, special care unit, and orthopedics department.
“She took very good care of my patients on the medical/surgical floor,” said Dr. Ronald Wheeler, orthopedic surgeon. “I would recommend her for any medical problem.”
Kayla earned her bachelor and master degrees in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. She completed education as a licensed practical nurse and registered nurse at Danville Area Community College.
Kayla was born and raised in Chrisman, where she lives with her husband, Tim, and three children: Danielle, Remington, and Charlie. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, being outdoors, and riding motorcycles.
Office hours for Kayla and Dr. Kumar are Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They work together to provide same-day appointments. Their offices are located in the Paris Clinic. For an appointment, call 217-463-1946.
