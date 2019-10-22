Katherine Gambill joins law firm

The Law Firm of Wagner, Crawford, Gambill and Jungers has announced that Katherine A. Gambill has joined the firm as an associate.
Gambill was a 2011 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and a 2019 graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
As a student at IU, Gambill served as president of the Women’s Law Caucus to the first majority female class of law students in the school’s history. She also was a Dean’s Scholar and Stewart Fellow, serving her fellowship in the Office of Vrinda Grover in New Delhi, India.
In her last year at IU, Gambill was a Bradley Fellow clerking with the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office. She now intends to concentrate her practice in litigation matters.
