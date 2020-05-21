Katherine A. Gambill sworn in to practice law in Illinois

Katherine “Kit” A. Gambill was sworn in on May 7 as an attorney licensed to practice law in the Illinois.
Gambill, a 2019 graduate of Indiana University Mauer School of Law, was previously sworn in to practice law in Indiana on Oct. 2, 2019. Thereafter, she sat for the Illinois bar exam in February 2020.
Gambill is now licensed and qualified to practice law in all state courts in both Indiana and Illinois. Her practice includes all areas of family law, personal injury, medical malpractice, and worker’s compensation.
